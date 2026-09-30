Philippines Moves From Promises to Protection in a New 2030 Fight Against Modern Slavery

Philippines is preparing a national roadmap to tackle forced labour, child labour, human trafficking and modern slavery, bringing government agencies, businesses, workers, civil society and survivors into a coordinated effort extending through 2030.

Stakeholders met in Manila on 23–24 September 2026 to shape the roadmap as the Philippines seeks to become an Alliance 8.7 Pathfinder country. The initiative supports Sustainable Development Goal Target 8.7, which calls for effective measures against forced labour, modern slavery, trafficking and child labour.

For the Philippines, however, the significance goes beyond an international designation. The real test is whether the roadmap can connect existing institutions, improve enforcement and reach workers and children whose exploitation often remains outside official statistics.

Child Labour Gains Face a Warning From the Latest Numbers

Philippines has made substantial progress in reducing child labour, but the latest figures show why policymakers cannot assume the problem is moving steadily downward.

Philippine Statistics Authority estimates indicate that about 514,000 children were engaged in child labour in 2025. That was substantially below roughly 678,000 in 2023, but slightly above approximately 509,000 in 2024. The share of children aged five to 17 involved in child labour similarly increased from 1.6% in 2024 to 1.8% in 2025, while remaining below the 2.2% recorded in 2023.

The numbers offer policymakers two messages. Existing interventions appear to have delivered progress compared with 2023, but gains remain vulnerable to reversal. Agriculture continues to account for a large concentration of child labour, making rural livelihoods and household economic insecurity important parts of the policy challenge.

That means enforcement cannot work in isolation. Where poverty and unstable household incomes contribute to child labour, livelihood programmes, education, social protection and labour-market policies will need to complement inspections and penalties.

Hidden Exploitation Tests the Reach of Enforcement

Forced labour and trafficking present an even more difficult challenge because much of the exploitation can remain invisible to conventional regulatory systems.

Workers may encounter deceptive recruitment, debt bondage, withheld wages or identity documents, excessive working hours and restrictions on movement. Vulnerabilities have been identified across agriculture, domestic work, construction, fishing, manufacturing and maritime occupations, alongside online-facilitated schemes.

Authorities identified 890 trafficking victims in 2024, including 345 victims of labour trafficking, according to the material underpinning the roadmap. These figures represent detected cases rather than the full prevalence of exploitation.

For policymakers, the distinction is critical. Rising detections could sometimes reflect better enforcement rather than worsening exploitation, while falling recorded cases would not necessarily prove that abuse has declined. Better measurement will therefore be essential if authorities are to judge whether policies are working.

The roadmap could help connect labour inspection with trafficking enforcement, criminal justice, migration governance, social protection and survivor assistance. But this will require agencies to share information and establish clear responsibilities rather than operate through parallel systems.

Supply Chains Put Businesses Under a Sharper Lens

For the private sector, the initiative could make labour conditions deeper within supply chains an increasingly important compliance and risk-management issue.

Employers may face stronger expectations around fair recruitment, working conditions, subcontracting and oversight of suppliers, particularly where businesses depend on informal, temporary, migrant or outsourced workers.

Companies may consequently need greater visibility into recruitment fees, wage practices, document retention, working hours and the treatment of workers employed through contractors.

This creates both costs and opportunities. Smaller businesses could face additional administrative burdens if monitoring requirements increase. Larger companies and exporters may need stronger systems for assessing contractors and suppliers.

At the same time, credible labour standards could strengthen the position of Philippine businesses seeking relationships with international buyers increasingly attentive to responsible sourcing and labour conditions.

The roadmap's final requirements for companies, enforcement mechanisms and compliance obligations have not yet been detailed. Policymakers will therefore need to balance stronger accountability with requirements that businesses can realistically implement, particularly across fragmented and informal supply chains.

Survivor Voices Turn the Roadmap Into an Accountability Test

One of the initiative's most important features is the involvement of survivors and organizations representing vulnerable workers.

Survivors can expose weaknesses that administrative statistics may overlook: how deceptive recruitment begins, why victims hesitate to seek help, where reporting mechanisms fail and what barriers people encounter while trying to rebuild their lives.

Their participation, however, will matter most after the planning stage. The challenge is ensuring survivor organizations remain involved when programmes are implemented, budgets allocated and performance assessed.

For government, success will require measurable targets, sustainable financing, stronger data and clearly assigned institutional responsibilities. For businesses, it means greater attention to recruitment integrity and supply-chain practices. For workers and vulnerable communities, the measure is more immediate: whether exploitation becomes easier to prevent, report and escape.

International development partners can provide technical assistance, capacity building and lessons from other countries, but implementation will ultimately depend on Philippine institutions at national and local levels.

The roadmap is expected to be submitted to the Alliance 8.7 Secretariat for endorsement in the final quarter of 2026. What follows will be more important than the designation itself.

Policymakers and stakeholders should watch whether the roadmap establishes measurable reductions in child labour, stronger detection of forced labour and trafficking, improved survivor services, adequate financing and transparent reporting through 2030.

Philippines has shown that child labour can decline substantially, but the slight increase between 2024 and 2025 demonstrates how fragile progress can be. The next phase is about reaching beyond the cases visible in official statistics. The roadmap's lasting value will depend on whether national commitments translate into protection inside farms, homes, factories, fishing operations, recruitment networks and other places where exploitation is hardest to see.