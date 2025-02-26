Left Menu

U.S. Farmers Shift to Corn as Tariffs Dent Soybean Profits

To counteract President Trump's tariff threats, U.S. farmers are pivoting towards more corn plantings over soybeans for profitability. Despite trade tensions, corn is a more reliable crop choice, as global corn supplies dwindle. Economists highlight minimal profits due to low crop prices and challenging market conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 17:32 IST
U.S. Farmers Shift to Corn as Tariffs Dent Soybean Profits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Farmers in the United States are shifting their focus towards planting more corn instead of soybeans amid trade tensions and tariffs threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump, according to analysts and growers. This strategic choice aims to shield farmers from financial losses as corn shows potential for slightly better profitability.

Industry experts, including agricultural economists from North Dakota and Iowa State Universities, note that while corn may yield a small profit, soybean prices have now fallen below production costs. Consequently, corn has become the preferable crop, especially with global stockpiles hitting a decade-low, which could help replenish global grain inventories.

Trade conflicts, notably with China, have further complicated the scenario. Trump's tariffs against major grain importers hit soybean exports harder than corn, given the former's higher export dependence. Farmers now face tough decisions for the upcoming planting season, with some opting to delay final crops choices amid market uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025