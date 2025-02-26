U.S. Farmers Shift to Corn as Tariffs Dent Soybean Profits

Farmers in the United States are shifting their focus towards planting more corn instead of soybeans amid trade tensions and tariffs threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump, according to analysts and growers. This strategic choice aims to shield farmers from financial losses as corn shows potential for slightly better profitability.

Industry experts, including agricultural economists from North Dakota and Iowa State Universities, note that while corn may yield a small profit, soybean prices have now fallen below production costs. Consequently, corn has become the preferable crop, especially with global stockpiles hitting a decade-low, which could help replenish global grain inventories.

Trade conflicts, notably with China, have further complicated the scenario. Trump's tariffs against major grain importers hit soybean exports harder than corn, given the former's higher export dependence. Farmers now face tough decisions for the upcoming planting season, with some opting to delay final crops choices amid market uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)