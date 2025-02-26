IAF Soars Over Maha Kumbh FInale, Highlights Unprecedented Crowd Management

On the final day of the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, the Indian Air Force (IAF) presented an awe-inspiring air show, marking the end of a 45-day-long religious congregation. Commencing on Paush Purnima, January 13, the grand event showcased aerial manoeuvres by the IAF, leaving a lasting impression on attendees.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh's Director General of Police, Prashant Kumar, highlighted the state's unprecedented model of crowd management and security techniques implemented during the Maha Kumbh. On instructions from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, police utilized world-class technologies, including artificial intelligence, for effective crowd management and surveillance, he told ANI.

With more than 65 crore devotees taking the holy dip in Prayagraj, the Maha Kumbh concluded without any major tragedy. Religious sites such as Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Vindhyavasini Devi experienced a significant influx of tourists following their participation at the Triveni Sangam. In coordination with the railways, up to 5 lakh individuals utilized train services on 'snan' days. As the event wrapped up, officials regarded their achievements as a significant opportunity and an unforgettable experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)