Devout Gather in Thousands at Pracheen Gauri Shankar Temple for Maha Shivratri Celebrations

Thousands of devotees celebrated Maha Shivratri at the Pracheen Gauri Shankar Temple in Chandani Chowk, New Delhi. The festival, signifying Lord Shiva's divine union with Goddess Parvati, saw devotees perform rituals and offer prayers. Prominent figures also participated, underlining the festival's spiritual and cultural significance across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 17:42 IST
Pracheen Gauri Shankar Temple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a profound display of devotion, thousands of worshippers congregated at the Pracheen Gauri Shankar Temple in Chandani Chowk, New Delhi, to observe Maha Shivratri on Wednesday. The revered festival honors Lord Shiva's union with Goddess Parvati, attracting long queues of devotees eager to offer their prayers.

The annual celebration is marked by fasting, ritual bathing of the Shivling with holy substances like milk and honey, and continuous chants of 'Om Namah Shivaya.' Special pujas, night vigils, and bhajans further enhance the devout atmosphere. Devotees expressed their joy and blessings for a prosperous life.

Political figures including BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with throngs of devotees, offered prayers for the nation's prosperity. Prominent temples across India like Kashi Vishwanath and Somnath also welcomed large crowds, exemplifying the festival's widespread spiritual significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

