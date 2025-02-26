Rescue Operation Intensifies at Collapsed SLBC Tunnel

In a critical rescue operation, a team of expert miners, renowned for their pivotal role in evacuating workers from the Uttarkashi tunnel in Uttarakhand, has been dispatched to Telangana. Their mission is to liberate workers trapped in the collapsed Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel.

Munna Qureshi, one of the miners, expressed determination to overcome challenges, stating, "Our team rescued 41 workers in Uttarkashi, and we are here to conduct another crucial rescue. Despite the difficulties, we assure results. This is a severe situation, but we are 12 'rat miners' working tirelessly to heed the Collector's call to save all trapped workers."

Additionally, Telangana Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy visited the collapse site to monitor the ongoing rescue efforts, as multiple agencies collaborate to retrieve the eight workers trapped since February 22. Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy highlighted the risk involved, affirming that comprehensive plans have been crafted to minimize danger and expedite the rescue within two days, exploring alternate access routes and main exits for a successful operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)