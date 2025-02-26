Left Menu

Rs 78 Crore Financial Scandal Rocks Mumbai's United Services Club

The Indian Navy has filed a police case over alleged financial misconduct at Mumbai's United Services Club. A Rs 78 crore discrepancy prompted a comprehensive audit, unveiling significant anomalies. An FIR has been lodged and the Navy vows strict action against those involved, with initial probes pointing to a long-serving club employee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 18:08 IST
Rs 78 Crore Financial Scandal Rocks Mumbai's United Services Club
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy has taken decisive action by filing a police case amid allegations of financial malpractice involving a staggering Rs 78 crore at Mumbai's prestigious United Services Club, located in the Colaba area. The nearly century-old Tri-Services Club has been under scrutiny following a routine audit that highlighted financial discrepancies.

A subsequent special audit, commissioned by the club's management and conducted by Chartered Accountants, uncovered major anomalies within the financial records. As a result, an FIR has been lodged with the civil police to ensure a thorough investigation. An independent Chartered Accountant is now tasked with conducting a detailed special audit, underscoring the seriousness with which the matter is being addressed.

The defence forces, along with the United Services Club, are committed to upholding integrity and financial probity. They have assured full cooperation with law enforcement to unearth any instances of wrongdoing and bring justice. Preliminary investigations by the Navy indicate that suspicion is focused on a female employee who has been integral to the club's operations for more than two decades. The Navy underscores its zero-tolerance policy towards financial misconduct and confirms that severe measures will be pursued against those found guilty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025