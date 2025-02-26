Rs 78 Crore Financial Scandal Rocks Mumbai's United Services Club

The Indian Navy has taken decisive action by filing a police case amid allegations of financial malpractice involving a staggering Rs 78 crore at Mumbai's prestigious United Services Club, located in the Colaba area. The nearly century-old Tri-Services Club has been under scrutiny following a routine audit that highlighted financial discrepancies.

A subsequent special audit, commissioned by the club's management and conducted by Chartered Accountants, uncovered major anomalies within the financial records. As a result, an FIR has been lodged with the civil police to ensure a thorough investigation. An independent Chartered Accountant is now tasked with conducting a detailed special audit, underscoring the seriousness with which the matter is being addressed.

The defence forces, along with the United Services Club, are committed to upholding integrity and financial probity. They have assured full cooperation with law enforcement to unearth any instances of wrongdoing and bring justice. Preliminary investigations by the Navy indicate that suspicion is focused on a female employee who has been integral to the club's operations for more than two decades. The Navy underscores its zero-tolerance policy towards financial misconduct and confirms that severe measures will be pursued against those found guilty.

