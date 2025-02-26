Left Menu

Iran's Rapid Uranium Enrichment Poses Global Concerns

Iran's uranium stock enriched up to 60% purity, a step closer to weapons-grade, has increased dramatically since December. The material now weighs 274.8 kg, enough for potential nuclear bombs if further enriched, according to a U.N. nuclear watchdog report.

Updated: 26-02-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 19:04 IST
According to a U.N. nuclear watchdog report released on Wednesday, Iran's uranium stock enriched up to 60% purity has seen a significant increase since a notable acceleration in December. This level of enrichment is approaching the 90% required for weapons-grade material.

The latest figures highlight an addition of 92.5 kg, bringing the total to 274.8 kg of uranium hexafluoride. Details were contained in one of two International Atomic Energy Agency confidential reports obtained by Reuters.

This quantity, if subjected to further enrichment, could theoretically be used to produce six nuclear bombs, raising global security concerns, per the IAEA's standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

