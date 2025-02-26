Iran’s Uranium Enrichment Surge Raises Global Alarm

The United Nations nuclear watchdog has raised alarms over Iran's large increase in uranium enrichment, approaching weapons-grade levels, as reported in two recent UN documents released on Wednesday.

Iran's stockpile of 60% enriched uranium, edging closer to the 90% threshold necessary for nuclear weapons, is sparking heightened concern among Western powers who see no civilian need for such high levels of enrichment. Iran, however, insists its nuclear aims are purely peaceful.

Despite some diplomatic efforts, reports indicate no resolution to ongoing issues, particularly concerning unexplained uranium traces found at undeclared Iranian sites. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) warned that time for diplomatic intervention is waning, and further progress is stalled.

