Echoing Traditions: The Timeless Beat of Dhak in Tripureshwari Temple
In Mata Tripureshwari Temple, the dhak maintains its rhythmic essence, connecting the present to its historical roots. Gopal Rishi Das continues his family's legacy by playing the dhak during sacred rituals, echoing the beats from ancient times. The tradition intertwines with the vibrant celebrations of Maha Shivratri.
In the hallowed grounds of Mata Tripureshwari Temple, the resonant beats of the dhak perpetuate an ancient tradition, bridging generations since the era of kings. Gopal Rishi Das, a devoted musician, embodies this legacy, playing the drum in homage to the Goddess, a role his family has preserved over centuries.
Das performs meticulously timed drum sessions that mark pivotal moments in the temple's daily rituals, from the Mangala Arati at dawn to the nocturnal closing rites of Ratri Nidra. Each session follows a distinct rhythm correlating with the spiritual essence of the moment, as devotees gather to partake in these sacred ceremonies.
Meanwhile, the Maha Shivratri festivities draw large crowds to the Shivbari Temple in Agartala. Celebrated as the Great Night of Shiva, this festival symbolizes spiritual enlightenment and divine union, commemorating the marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.
