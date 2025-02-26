U.S. Sanctions Target Iranian Drone Procurement with Hong Kong, China Entities

The United States has imposed sanctions on six entities located in Hong Kong and China, accusing them of participating in an Iranian drone procurement network. This move is part of the Trump administration's ongoing 'maximum pressure' strategy targeting Tehran.

According to the U.S. Treasury Department, the sanctioned entities procured components for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on behalf of the Iranian firm Pishtazan Kavosh Gostar Boshra and its subsidiary. These companies are seen as crucial suppliers for Iran's UAV and ballistic missile programs.

Despite China's opposition to U.S. unilateral sanctions, the action underscores Washington's intent to curb Iranian military capabilities and bolster its position on the global stage amidst increasing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)