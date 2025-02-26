Left Menu

U.S. Sanctions Target Iranian Drone Procurement with Hong Kong, China Entities

The United States sanctioned six entities in Hong Kong and China for their alleged involvement in an Iranian drone procurement network. These actions are part of the Trump administration's maximum pressure campaign on Iran, aiming to disrupt its UAV and ballistic missile programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 22:50 IST
U.S. Sanctions Target Iranian Drone Procurement with Hong Kong, China Entities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has imposed sanctions on six entities located in Hong Kong and China, accusing them of participating in an Iranian drone procurement network. This move is part of the Trump administration's ongoing 'maximum pressure' strategy targeting Tehran.

According to the U.S. Treasury Department, the sanctioned entities procured components for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on behalf of the Iranian firm Pishtazan Kavosh Gostar Boshra and its subsidiary. These companies are seen as crucial suppliers for Iran's UAV and ballistic missile programs.

Despite China's opposition to U.S. unilateral sanctions, the action underscores Washington's intent to curb Iranian military capabilities and bolster its position on the global stage amidst increasing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025