Tragic Love Story: Lovers' Pact Ends in Fatal Act

In a tragic event, a married man and woman, known as lovers, allegedly ended their lives together in a village due to familial opposition rooted in caste differences. Their bodies were discovered hanging from a tree. An investigation into the incident is ongoing, with post-mortem results pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etah | Updated: 26-02-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 23:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident, a married man and his lover were found dead, hanging from a tree in a village, police reported Wednesday. Villagers discovered their bodies early in the morning and alerted both the families and authorities.

According to the village head, Veerpal, aged 33, and Neetu, aged 22, had been close since childhood. Despite their deep bond, they faced opposition from their families over caste differences, with Veerpal belonging to the Lodhi community and Neetu to a Scheduled Caste.

The couple's tragic deaths come after Neetu's recent marriage, just 12 days prior. Authorities are investigating the case and awaiting autopsy reports, as initial findings suggest the couple died by suicide due to their forbidden love affair.

(With inputs from agencies.)

