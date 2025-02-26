Tragic Love Story: Lovers' Pact Ends in Fatal Act

In a heart-wrenching incident, a married man and his lover were found dead, hanging from a tree in a village, police reported Wednesday. Villagers discovered their bodies early in the morning and alerted both the families and authorities.

According to the village head, Veerpal, aged 33, and Neetu, aged 22, had been close since childhood. Despite their deep bond, they faced opposition from their families over caste differences, with Veerpal belonging to the Lodhi community and Neetu to a Scheduled Caste.

The couple's tragic deaths come after Neetu's recent marriage, just 12 days prior. Authorities are investigating the case and awaiting autopsy reports, as initial findings suggest the couple died by suicide due to their forbidden love affair.

