Historic Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes with Record-Breaking Devotee Participation
The Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj concluded successfully on Maha Shivratri with a historic 66.3 crore devotees taking the holy dip. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the event's organization and extended gratitude to Prime Minister Modi, the administration, volunteers, and the people of Prayagraj for making the grand festival memorable.
The Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, a festival of faith and unity, concluded with record-breaking participation, as stated by the District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar. He confirmed that until 8 PM on its final day, 1.53 crore individuals took a holy dip at the Mahakumbh.
The event, praised for its flawless execution, attracted over 66.3 crore devotees throughout its duration, from January 13 to February 26. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commended the efforts under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and thanked both religious and administrative bodies for their contributions.
The final 'Shahi Snan' on Maha Shivratri was marked by the showering of flower petals, symbolizing the ceremony's grandeur. The celebration, dubbed historic by CM Yogi, reflected a seamless blend of spirituality and efficient governance, leaving a significant mark in world history.
