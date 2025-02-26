Maharashtra Minister Condemns 'Shameful' Pune Rape Incident
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar condemned a rape at Pune's Swargate bus depot, urging swift legal action against the accused. The state government and NCW have taken serious steps to ensure justice and public safety, with protests and directives emphasizing the importance of immediate remedial measures.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has strongly condemned the rape of a 26-year-old woman at Pune's Swargate bus depot, labeling the incident as shameful and painful. Pawar has instructed the local police to expedite the investigation, ensuring the swift arrest of the perpetrator.
Addressing the gravity of the situation, Pawar emphasized the need for strict punishment, calling for the harshest penalties for the accused. He highlighted that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also prioritized the case, issuing directives for prompt police action and support for the victim. This incident has sparked widespread dismay and calls for justice across Maharashtra.
Shiv Sena (UBT) and the National Commission for Women have responded with public protests and official inquiries. NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has urged urgent police action and support for the survivor, underscoring public safety concerns. The Commission demands a swift resolution and accountability in this distressing case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gujarat's Suraksha Setu Society: A Decade of Public Safety Leadership
Elvish Yadav Faces NCW Summons Over Racist Remarks on Chum Darang
Elvish Yadav Faces NCW Summons Over Racist Remarks
NCW Reschedules Hearings Amid India's Got Latent Controversy
Devendra Fadnavis Weighs In on Tax-Free Status for Box Office Hit 'Chhaava'