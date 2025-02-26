Maharashtra Minister Condemns 'Shameful' Pune Rape Incident

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has strongly condemned the rape of a 26-year-old woman at Pune's Swargate bus depot, labeling the incident as shameful and painful. Pawar has instructed the local police to expedite the investigation, ensuring the swift arrest of the perpetrator.

Addressing the gravity of the situation, Pawar emphasized the need for strict punishment, calling for the harshest penalties for the accused. He highlighted that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also prioritized the case, issuing directives for prompt police action and support for the victim. This incident has sparked widespread dismay and calls for justice across Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena (UBT) and the National Commission for Women have responded with public protests and official inquiries. NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has urged urgent police action and support for the survivor, underscoring public safety concerns. The Commission demands a swift resolution and accountability in this distressing case.

(With inputs from agencies.)