Left Menu

Maharashtra Minister Condemns 'Shameful' Pune Rape Incident

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar condemned a rape at Pune's Swargate bus depot, urging swift legal action against the accused. The state government and NCW have taken serious steps to ensure justice and public safety, with protests and directives emphasizing the importance of immediate remedial measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 23:16 IST
Maharashtra Minister Condemns 'Shameful' Pune Rape Incident
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has strongly condemned the rape of a 26-year-old woman at Pune's Swargate bus depot, labeling the incident as shameful and painful. Pawar has instructed the local police to expedite the investigation, ensuring the swift arrest of the perpetrator.

Addressing the gravity of the situation, Pawar emphasized the need for strict punishment, calling for the harshest penalties for the accused. He highlighted that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also prioritized the case, issuing directives for prompt police action and support for the victim. This incident has sparked widespread dismay and calls for justice across Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena (UBT) and the National Commission for Women have responded with public protests and official inquiries. NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has urged urgent police action and support for the survivor, underscoring public safety concerns. The Commission demands a swift resolution and accountability in this distressing case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025