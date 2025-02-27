Left Menu

Escondida Mine Rebounds After Major Power Outage

The Escondida Mine, the largest copper mine globally, is set to resume normal operations shortly, following a significant power outage. The outage, which darkened much of Chile, impacted electricity supply to major mining areas. Recovery efforts in the power grid have enabled a gradual return to operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santiago | Updated: 27-02-2025 01:57 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 01:57 IST
  • Country:
  • Chile

The Escondida Mine in Chile, recognized as the world's largest copper mine, is slated to return to regular operations shortly after experiencing a vast power outage. A reliable source informed Reuters about the imminent resolution.

A significant blackout had darkened much of Chile on Tuesday, disrupting electricity across the nation and affecting operations at key mining sites. Efforts to restore Chile's power grid began early Wednesday morning, seeing both the grid and major copper mines slowly regaining functionality.

The swift recovery is critical for maintaining functionality and operational stability at sites crucial to the global copper market. As power services normalize, the industry is watching closely to ensure no lasting damage impacts long-term productivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

