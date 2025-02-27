Corn Gains Edge Amid Trade Tensions: US Farmers Shift Focus

Amid escalating trade tensions and economic uncertainties, American farmers are pivoting towards planting more corn and scaling back on soybeans. This strategic shift aims to achieve profitability and mitigate potential losses from U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats, according to insights from agricultural economists and industry analysts.

While corn emerges as the more favorable option, with potential slight profits per bushel, soybeans and other crops face declining prices that fall below production costs. The U.S., the world's leading corn exporter, is poised to boost global grain supply with a projected rise in corn planting to 93.6 million acres, contrasting with a decrease in soybean acreage.

Economists caution that despite a potential uptick in 2025 revenues due to government relief, farmers confront a tough landscape of low commodity prices. The ongoing trade tensions, particularly with major partners like China, further complicate planting decisions, urging farmers to remain adaptable until the last possible moment.

(With inputs from agencies.)