Strike Ripples Through California's Bird Flu Testing Operations

A pivotal lab in California, responsible for confirming lethal bird flu in poultry, has begun routing some tests to facilities in other states due to a strike by University of California workers, officials announced on Wednesday. Despite this, testing delays are not anticipated.

The strike, which involves healthcare, research, and technical staff across the University of California system, aims to address low staffing levels. Workers from the California Animal Health and Food Safety Lab at UC-Davis, a key player in detecting H5N1 bird flu, are part of the protest. The walkout reflects how the worst U.S. bird flu outbreak has put pressure on various stakeholders, from lab technicians to farmers.

The University has reassured that bird flu testing will continue without significant delays, as samples are rerouted to other labs nationwide. Some lower-priority tests have been rerouted to maintain efficiency, as spokesperson Bill Kisliuk confirmed. Meanwhile, concerns about testing delays highlight the ongoing strain on resources amid the epidemic, which has led to millions of poultry deaths and an egg shortage nationwide.

