Left Menu

Strike Ripples Through California's Bird Flu Testing Operations

California’s only laboratory for confirming lethal bird flu in poultry shifts some testing out of state due to a strike by University of California workers. The strike protests low staffing, affecting the California Animal Health and Food Safety Lab’s operations amid a significant U.S. bird flu outbreak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 02:25 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 02:25 IST
Strike Ripples Through California's Bird Flu Testing Operations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A pivotal lab in California, responsible for confirming lethal bird flu in poultry, has begun routing some tests to facilities in other states due to a strike by University of California workers, officials announced on Wednesday. Despite this, testing delays are not anticipated.

The strike, which involves healthcare, research, and technical staff across the University of California system, aims to address low staffing levels. Workers from the California Animal Health and Food Safety Lab at UC-Davis, a key player in detecting H5N1 bird flu, are part of the protest. The walkout reflects how the worst U.S. bird flu outbreak has put pressure on various stakeholders, from lab technicians to farmers.

The University has reassured that bird flu testing will continue without significant delays, as samples are rerouted to other labs nationwide. Some lower-priority tests have been rerouted to maintain efficiency, as spokesperson Bill Kisliuk confirmed. Meanwhile, concerns about testing delays highlight the ongoing strain on resources amid the epidemic, which has led to millions of poultry deaths and an egg shortage nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025