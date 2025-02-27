King Mohammed VI Calls for Eid al-Adha Sheep Slaughter Suspension Amid Severe Drought

Amid persistent drought, King Mohammed VI of Morocco has advised citizens to refrain from the traditional rite of slaughtering sheep on Eid al-Adha this year.

This advisory comes as a result of a 38% decline in the national herd since 2016, leading to a rise in local meat prices and increased imports.

The King emphasized the necessity of considering climatic and economic factors affecting the nation, especially impacting low-income families, as official figures show significantly reduced rainfall and pasture availability.

