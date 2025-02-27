Left Menu

King Mohammed VI Calls for Eid al-Adha Sheep Slaughter Suspension Amid Severe Drought

King Mohammed VI of Morocco urged citizens to forgo the traditional sheep slaughtering for Eid al-Adha due to a 38% decline in livestock following persistent drought. The King highlighted the economic challenges and emphasized the impact on the underprivileged, with steps being taken to stabilize local meat prices.

King Mohammed VI

Amid persistent drought, King Mohammed VI of Morocco has advised citizens to refrain from the traditional rite of slaughtering sheep on Eid al-Adha this year.

This advisory comes as a result of a 38% decline in the national herd since 2016, leading to a rise in local meat prices and increased imports.

The King emphasized the necessity of considering climatic and economic factors affecting the nation, especially impacting low-income families, as official figures show significantly reduced rainfall and pasture availability.

