Left Menu

Delhi's Political Drama Unfolds: Rekha Gupta in Key Assembly Role

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta engages with supporters amid political developments as she prepares to nominate BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht for Deputy Speaker. Meanwhile, the Assembly addresses a contentious CAG report on liquor regulation, sparking calls for a broader probe into past administration practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 09:55 IST
Delhi's Political Drama Unfolds: Rekha Gupta in Key Assembly Role
CM Rekha Gupta meets people at her residence (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a vibrant morning engagement, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta welcomed well-wishers at her official residence. As supporters gathered to extend their greetings, Gupta focused on significant political maneuvers. She prepared a motion in the Assembly, proposing BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht as the new Deputy Speaker, a key position poised for substantial influence.

The Legislative Assembly's agenda highlighted another motion by MLA Anil Kumar Sharma, backed by fellow legislator Gajender Singh Yadav, further endorsing Bisht for the Deputy Speaker role. This strategic move marks a significant moment in the political chessboard as parties position themselves for legislative influence.

Adding to the day's intensity, the Assembly delved into a heated discussion on the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report concerning Delhi's liquor policy. The report, which scrutinizes the regulation and supply of both Indian Made Foreign Liquor and imported spirits over a four-year period, has triggered opposition demands for an expansive investigation, pointing fingers at the previous AAP government for alleged improprieties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025