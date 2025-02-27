Delhi's Political Drama Unfolds: Rekha Gupta in Key Assembly Role

In a vibrant morning engagement, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta welcomed well-wishers at her official residence. As supporters gathered to extend their greetings, Gupta focused on significant political maneuvers. She prepared a motion in the Assembly, proposing BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht as the new Deputy Speaker, a key position poised for substantial influence.

The Legislative Assembly's agenda highlighted another motion by MLA Anil Kumar Sharma, backed by fellow legislator Gajender Singh Yadav, further endorsing Bisht for the Deputy Speaker role. This strategic move marks a significant moment in the political chessboard as parties position themselves for legislative influence.

Adding to the day's intensity, the Assembly delved into a heated discussion on the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report concerning Delhi's liquor policy. The report, which scrutinizes the regulation and supply of both Indian Made Foreign Liquor and imported spirits over a four-year period, has triggered opposition demands for an expansive investigation, pointing fingers at the previous AAP government for alleged improprieties.

