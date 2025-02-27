Left Menu

Inferno Engulfs Surat's Textile Hub, Over 50% Stores Ablaze

A major fire broke out in Surat's Shiv Shakti textile market, with firefighters using hydraulic platforms to combat the blaze. Over 50% of the stores were destroyed, and the operation is challenging due to high temperatures. Authorities have sealed off the area for public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 09:57 IST
Inferno Engulfs Surat's Textile Hub, Over 50% Stores Ablaze
Chief Fire Officer Basant Kumar Parikh.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Firefighters are grappling with a large fire that erupted at Surat's Shiv Shakti textile market on Wednesday morning, obliterating nearly half of the stores, according to officials. The unstable building structure necessitated dousing efforts from hydraulic platforms outside, as authorities took measures to ensure public safety by sealing off the area, evacuating residents, and deploying police teams for traffic control.

Chief Fire Officer Basant Kumar Parikh highlighted the challenges faced by the firefighting teams, citing the extreme temperatures inside the building due to stored materials. "The temperature is exceptionally high inside because a lot of material was kept there. We received the first emergency call yesterday around 8 AM. We remain uncertain about the building's structural stability. We are using hydraulic platforms to tackle the fire externally. Approximately 50% of the market's shops are affected," he reported to ANI, as firefighting operations persisted to control the blaze.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Bhagirath Gadhavi confirmed the entire vicinity had been cordoned off while multiple teams worked to manage the situation. "Fire brigade teams are actively engaged in extinguishing the fire at Shiv Shakti cloth market. The entire area is under lockdown; evacuation has ensured public safety and significant police presence monitors traffic and surrounding areas. With 800 shops in the market, all have been closed, along with those in neighboring markets," DCP Gadhavi told ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025