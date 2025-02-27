Inferno Engulfs Surat's Textile Hub, Over 50% Stores Ablaze

Firefighters are grappling with a large fire that erupted at Surat's Shiv Shakti textile market on Wednesday morning, obliterating nearly half of the stores, according to officials. The unstable building structure necessitated dousing efforts from hydraulic platforms outside, as authorities took measures to ensure public safety by sealing off the area, evacuating residents, and deploying police teams for traffic control.

Chief Fire Officer Basant Kumar Parikh highlighted the challenges faced by the firefighting teams, citing the extreme temperatures inside the building due to stored materials. "The temperature is exceptionally high inside because a lot of material was kept there. We received the first emergency call yesterday around 8 AM. We remain uncertain about the building's structural stability. We are using hydraulic platforms to tackle the fire externally. Approximately 50% of the market's shops are affected," he reported to ANI, as firefighting operations persisted to control the blaze.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Bhagirath Gadhavi confirmed the entire vicinity had been cordoned off while multiple teams worked to manage the situation. "Fire brigade teams are actively engaged in extinguishing the fire at Shiv Shakti cloth market. The entire area is under lockdown; evacuation has ensured public safety and significant police presence monitors traffic and surrounding areas. With 800 shops in the market, all have been closed, along with those in neighboring markets," DCP Gadhavi told ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)