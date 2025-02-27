High-Stakes MLC Polls in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: A Battle for Leadership

Voting for the Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) elections in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh kicked off on a high note on Thursday, spanning from 8 am to 4 pm. The vote counting is scheduled for March 3, with significant anticipation surrounding the outcome.

Notable candidates in the race include former minister and MLC aspirant Alapati Rajendra Prasad, who voted at the Government Women's Polytechnic College in Gujjanagundla, Guntur. Prasad highlighted the robust voter turnout, with citizens expressing strong support for the NDA government amid criticism of the previous administration's failings.

Meanwhile, PDF party's K.S. Lakshmana Rao also cast his vote. The election, featuring a total of 25 contenders, effectively narrows down to a contest between Prasad and Rao. The voting process saw 3,47,116 people participate across 483 booths in Guntur district alone, with 144 booths marked as sensitive for heightened security.

Adding to the political momentum, BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari extended her support to Prasad, emphasizing the need for leadership that tackles unemployment and ensures graduate rights. Her plea, shared in a video via the BJP Andhra Pradesh's official 'X' handle, beckoned voters to secure Prasad's victory as an essential step for regional progress.

