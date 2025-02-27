Left Menu

High-Stakes MLC Polls in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: A Battle for Leadership

Voting for the Member of the Legislative Council elections in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh commenced with significant voter turnout. Key candidates include Alapati Rajendra Prasad and K.S. Lakshmana Rao. Results will be announced on March 3. BJP's Purandeswari campaigns for Prasad, citing the NDA's commitment to employment and empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 10:42 IST
High-Stakes MLC Polls in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: A Battle for Leadership
Former minister and MLC candidate for Guntur and Krishna districts, Alapati Rajendra Prasad.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Voting for the Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) elections in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh kicked off on a high note on Thursday, spanning from 8 am to 4 pm. The vote counting is scheduled for March 3, with significant anticipation surrounding the outcome.

Notable candidates in the race include former minister and MLC aspirant Alapati Rajendra Prasad, who voted at the Government Women's Polytechnic College in Gujjanagundla, Guntur. Prasad highlighted the robust voter turnout, with citizens expressing strong support for the NDA government amid criticism of the previous administration's failings.

Meanwhile, PDF party's K.S. Lakshmana Rao also cast his vote. The election, featuring a total of 25 contenders, effectively narrows down to a contest between Prasad and Rao. The voting process saw 3,47,116 people participate across 483 booths in Guntur district alone, with 144 booths marked as sensitive for heightened security.

Adding to the political momentum, BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari extended her support to Prasad, emphasizing the need for leadership that tackles unemployment and ensures graduate rights. Her plea, shared in a video via the BJP Andhra Pradesh's official 'X' handle, beckoned voters to secure Prasad's victory as an essential step for regional progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025