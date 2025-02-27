Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Delhi Government Scams and Constituency Renaming

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa accuses the Aam Aadmi Party of corruption, citing various scams including a new camera scam. Meanwhile, BJP MLA Neelam Pahalwan proposes renaming Najafgarh constituency due to its historical significance, sparking emotional discussions on regional heritage and identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 17:38 IST
Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa launched a vehement critique of the Aam Aadmi Party, accusing the government of large-scale corruption. Sirsa highlighted several scandals under the party's administration, including scandals in the liquor, education, and transportation sectors, with a new camera scam alleged to have emerged recently.

In a press briefing, Sirsa insisted on the necessity of a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the CCTV camera installations, questioning their intended use to curb thefts while claiming the equipment itself went missing. The BJP's Om Prakash Sharma voiced concerns about the fiscal discrepancies linked to the deployment of CCTV cameras across Delhi.

Concurrently, BJP MLA Neelam Pahalwan proposed changing the name of Najafgarh constituency to Nahargarh as an acknowledgment of historic events related to regional oppression and resistance. She highlighted Raja Nahar Singh's role during the 1857 revolt in bringing Najafgarh back under Delhi's administration, blending emotional and historical elements in her argument.

(With inputs from agencies.)

