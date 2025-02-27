Parliamentary Committee Delves into Indo-US Relations After PM Modi's Washington Visit
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, chaired by Dr. Shashi Tharoor, held a meeting to scrutinize the Ministry of External Affairs’ budget demands for 2025-26. A significant focus was on Indo-US relations following Prime Minister Modi's recent visit to Washington, with comprehensive briefings from Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs convened at the Parliament House Annexe on Thursday, focusing on the Ministry of External Affairs' budgetary demands for 2025-26. This session featured Dr. Shashi Tharoor, committee chairman, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, alongside other representatives.
The meeting delved deeply into Indo-US relations, a primary concern since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent Washington visit. Dr. Tharoor revealed that the committee gained valuable insights from Foreign Secretary Misri, thoroughly exploring all pertinent questions about the bilateral ties.
Discussion around issues like the Emir of Qatar's India visit and Prime Minister Modi's trip to France were postponed to accommodate the detailed focus on US-India relations. Dr. Tharoor praised the productive interaction and highlighted the committee's dedication to addressing foreign policy challenges.
