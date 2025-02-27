Left Menu

Power Boost: PFC Pledges Rs 26,800 Crore for Madhya Pradesh Energy Growth

Power Finance Corporation announced a Rs 26,800 crore funding pact for Madhya Pradesh's power utilities to support critical infrastructure projects like thermal units, solar plants, and smart metering. The agreement, made at the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2025, aims to bolster India's energy infrastructure and economic development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 18:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Power Finance Corporation, a state-owned entity, has announced a significant financial commitment to Madhya Pradesh's power sector. On Thursday, PFC declared it had signed an initial pact worth Rs 26,800 crore to finance the state's power utilities.

This substantial investment will fund various capital expenditure projects across multiple entities, including the Madhya Pradesh Power Generation Company Ltd (MPPGCL), the Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company Ltd (MPPTCL), and MP distribution companies. The investment aims to advance key infrastructure projects, such as new supercritical thermal units, solar power installations, and the renovation of hydropower stations.

The announcement was made at the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2025 in Bhopal, witnessed by the state's chief minister, Mohan Yadav. The initiative reflects PFC's dedication to reinforcing India's energy infrastructure, aiding the nation's ambition to establish itself as a developed economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

