Japan's Birthrate Crisis: A Looming Population Challenge

Japan's birthrate hit a record low in 2024, continuing a nine-year downward trend, with health ministry data revealing just 720,998 births. This figure represents a 5% decline from the previous year and marks the lowest number since 1899 when record-keeping began.

Despite government efforts to address the issue, including childcare programs and subsidies, the decline persists, occurring 15 years earlier than expected. By the end of the year, births among Japanese nationals alone are anticipated to drop below 700,000—a statistic that raises concerns over Japan's aging and shrinking population.

Interestingly, while Japan struggles, South Korea reported a rise in its birthrate, partially credited to the post-pandemic increase in marriages. Meanwhile, Japan sees a slight rise in marriages, up by 2.2% in 2024, hinting at potential future improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)