RBI's Bold Move Sparks Surge in NBFC Shares

Shares of NBFC and microfinance institutions surged following the RBI's decision to lower risk weights on bank finance to these sectors. This move unlocks funds and expands credit facilities, resulting in significant stock gains for companies like CreditAccess Grameen and AU Small Finance Bank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 18:47 IST
In a decisive move that excited stock markets, the Reserve Bank of India announced a reduction in risk weights for bank finance to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and microfinance loans on Thursday, unlocking fresh funds and facilitating enhanced credit.

This regulatory pivot led to a significant rally in NBFC shares. CreditAccess Grameen, AU Small Finance Bank, Shriram Finance, and other financial stocks saw their prices soar, contrasting with a subdued benchmark equity market where the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ended almost flat.

Previously, in November 2023, the RBI increased risk weights, impacting lending capacity negatively. Now, this rollback has revived investor confidence, stimulating a financial upswing, as highlighted by experts Satish Chandra Aluri and Devarsh Vakil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

