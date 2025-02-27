Transrail's Staggering Growth: A 90% Order Surge in Power T&D
Transrail Lighting Limited secures a significant order boosting its order book to Rs 7,400 crore, a 90% increase from last year. The Mumbai-based EPC company specializes in power transmission and distribution with a global presence and significant project execution capabilities, marking its strengthening position in the industry.
- Country:
- India
Transrail Lighting Limited, commonly known as Transtrail, has announced a substantial new order valued at Rs 2,752 crore in the power transmission and distribution sector, marking a significant milestone for the company.
This addition pushes Transrail's order book to an impressive Rs 7,400 crore, a remarkable 90% increase compared to the previous year, according to a statement from the company.
Randeep Narang, the company's Managing Director and CEO, emphasized that this achievement reinforces Transrail's standing in the industry. Headquartered in Mumbai, Transrail is a well-established EPC player with experience spanning Civil, Railways, and Poles & Lighting across 58 countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
