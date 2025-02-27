Left Menu

Transrail's Staggering Growth: A 90% Order Surge in Power T&D

Transrail Lighting Limited secures a significant order boosting its order book to Rs 7,400 crore, a 90% increase from last year. The Mumbai-based EPC company specializes in power transmission and distribution with a global presence and significant project execution capabilities, marking its strengthening position in the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:43 IST
Transrail's Staggering Growth: A 90% Order Surge in Power T&D
  • Country:
  • India

Transrail Lighting Limited, commonly known as Transtrail, has announced a substantial new order valued at Rs 2,752 crore in the power transmission and distribution sector, marking a significant milestone for the company.

This addition pushes Transrail's order book to an impressive Rs 7,400 crore, a remarkable 90% increase compared to the previous year, according to a statement from the company.

Randeep Narang, the company's Managing Director and CEO, emphasized that this achievement reinforces Transrail's standing in the industry. Headquartered in Mumbai, Transrail is a well-established EPC player with experience spanning Civil, Railways, and Poles & Lighting across 58 countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025