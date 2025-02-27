Transrail's Staggering Growth: A 90% Order Surge in Power T&D

Transrail Lighting Limited, commonly known as Transtrail, has announced a substantial new order valued at Rs 2,752 crore in the power transmission and distribution sector, marking a significant milestone for the company.

This addition pushes Transrail's order book to an impressive Rs 7,400 crore, a remarkable 90% increase compared to the previous year, according to a statement from the company.

Randeep Narang, the company's Managing Director and CEO, emphasized that this achievement reinforces Transrail's standing in the industry. Headquartered in Mumbai, Transrail is a well-established EPC player with experience spanning Civil, Railways, and Poles & Lighting across 58 countries.

