Left Menu

Gustavo Petro's Cabinet Shake-up: A Move Towards Renewable Energy

Colombian President Gustavo Petro appoints Edwin Palma as energy minister amid a cabinet shuffle focused on transitioning from hydrocarbons to renewable energy. The reshuffle follows resignations over controversial appointments. Palma, a former union leader, aims to steer Colombia's energy policy towards sustainable practices, overcoming significant challenges along the way.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:26 IST
Gustavo Petro's Cabinet Shake-up: A Move Towards Renewable Energy

In a significant cabinet reshuffle, Colombian President Gustavo Petro has appointed Edwin Palma, a former vice-minister of labor and union leader, as the new energy minister. Palma's appointment is part of Petro's broader strategy to shift away from traditional energy sources like hydrocarbons, advancing his vision for a renewable energy future.

This move follows a call by Petro for all ministers to tender their resignations. The president made this request following a contentious cabinet meeting, resulting in the exit of nine key ministers, most notably the interior and environmental ministers. These changes highlight Petro's intent to firmly establish control over his administration amid ongoing controversies.

Palma faces the formidable task of steering Colombia away from its reliance on oil and coal. His predecessor's resignation underscores the challenges ahead. Meanwhile, international interest is piquing, with 69 proposals received for developing offshore wind energy—an indication of the potential for renewable energy transformation in Colombia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025