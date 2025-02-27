Ex-NASA Astronaut Inspires Future Space Explorers in New Delhi

Former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino inspired students at PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya in New Delhi during an interactive session on Thursday. Massimino explored state-of-the-art school facilities, including the AR-VR Lab, Atal Tinkering Lab, and language lab.

He praised India's Chandrayaan-3 mission, emphasizing its global significance and the challenges of landing on the Moon's South Pole. Massimino also highlighted the potential for water source identification essential for future habitation. He underlined the necessity of international collaboration in advancing space exploration.

Massimino expressed gratitude for the warm reception, appreciating the students' insightful questions. He recounted his path to becoming an astronaut, influenced by a movie about seven astronauts. Engaging with the eager students, Massimino answered queries on space life, food, and AI's role in making space operations more efficient and secure.

Sharing personal experiences, he described the adaptation to zero gravity and work on space consoles. Addressing AI's potential, he noted its role in streamlining space exploration processes. Massimino advised students on the academic paths they should consider for a career in space exploration.

Students inquired about the challenges of astronaut careers and essential subjects for preparation. Massimino advocated exploring diverse fields like soil sciences and marine biology. His insights on NASA projects and potential human habitation on Mars excited and inspired the students.

He explained how Moon colonization is feasible in the near term, while Mars settlement requires overcoming technological hurdles. Massimino's esteemed career includes academic contributions and significant space missions.

Prominent figures, including Joint Commissioner Somit Shrivastava and other KVS officials, attended the event, adding to its significance. (ANI)

