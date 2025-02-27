Delhi High Court Extends Time in National Herald Case Involving Gandhis

The Delhi High Court has allowed additional time for former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others to file their submissions in the National Herald case. Scheduled for July, Justice Vikas Mahajan's bench has maintained the stay on the trial court's proceedings.

Swamy petitioned the High Court, pushing to present evidence in the case accusing Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. This follows a February 2021 order denying his plea for evidence presentation post his examination completion. The case pivots on documentary proofs requiring witness verification.

Subramanian Swamy requested the summoning of key witnesses, including Supreme Court officials, a Congress official, and a journalist. Representation for Congress leaders involved senior advocates R.S. Cheema and Tarannum Cheema. The case, initiated by Swamy in 2012, alleges unauthorized financial dealings and fund misappropriation by the Gandhis.

