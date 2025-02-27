Left Menu

Delhi High Court Extends Time in National Herald Case Involving Gandhis

The Delhi High Court grants former MP Subramanian Swamy, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi more time to file submissions in the National Herald case. Subramanian Swamy seeks to present evidence, challenging an order denying his plea. The case involves accusations against the Gandhis regarding misappropriation of funds by Associated Journals Limited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 21:57 IST
Delhi High Court Extends Time in National Herald Case Involving Gandhis
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has allowed additional time for former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others to file their submissions in the National Herald case. Scheduled for July, Justice Vikas Mahajan's bench has maintained the stay on the trial court's proceedings.

Swamy petitioned the High Court, pushing to present evidence in the case accusing Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. This follows a February 2021 order denying his plea for evidence presentation post his examination completion. The case pivots on documentary proofs requiring witness verification.

Subramanian Swamy requested the summoning of key witnesses, including Supreme Court officials, a Congress official, and a journalist. Representation for Congress leaders involved senior advocates R.S. Cheema and Tarannum Cheema. The case, initiated by Swamy in 2012, alleges unauthorized financial dealings and fund misappropriation by the Gandhis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025