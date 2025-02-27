Delhi Girl's Journey to Independence: Overcoming Rare Leg Condition

A nine-year-old girl in Delhi has triumphantly overcome significant mobility challenges posed by a rare leg condition, thanks to an intricate surgical intervention. Born with severe bowing of her legs, she endured constant struggle and limited movement throughout her childhood.

Dr. Vikram Khanna, Senior Consultant in Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement at Aakash Healthcare, detailed the complexities: 'The main challenge was non-union of bone ends and poor bone quality. Faced with these hurdles, the medical team carefully assessed various treatment options and opted for a multi-tiered approach for optimal recovery.'

The procedure involved removing abnormal tissue, conducting a bone graft, and employing various stabilization techniques, including the Titanium Elastic Nailing System and the Ilizarov external fixator. Dr. Aashish Chaudhry, Director at Aakash Healthcare, confirmed the success of the surgery, emphasizing the importance of post-operative mobility exercises.

