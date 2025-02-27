Left Menu

NHRC Honors Riveting Human Rights Films at 10th Annual Awards

The National Human Rights Commission of India announced winners of its 10th annual short film competition on human rights. 'Doodh Ganga- Valley's Dying Lifeline' won the top prize for highlighting river pollution. Other winners focused on issues like child marriage, potable water, child education, and rights violations.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India unveiled the winners of its prestigious annual short film competition on human rights for 2024. Er. Abdul Rashid Bhat's 'Doodh Ganga- Valley's Dying Lifeline,' focusing on water pollution, clinched the first prize of Rs. 2 lakh.

'Fight for Rights' by Kadarappa Raju, tackling child marriage in Telugu, won the second prize of Rs. 1.5 lakh, while R. Ravichandran's silent film 'GOD,' emphasizing the importance of potable water, secured the third prize of Rs. 1 lakh.

Four films received a 'Certificate of Special Mention' with Rs. 50,000 awards each, addressing themes like child education, elder rights, religious practice reform, and domestic violence. The competition saw 243 films vying for recognition, with the awards ceremony slated for later this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

