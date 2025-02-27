Kangra Airport's Emergency Preparedness Put to the Test in Mock Drill

Kangra Airport, on Thursday, conducted a large-scale emergency mock drill aimed at assessing the preparedness of its officials alongside various emergency response teams. This critical biennial exercise is designed to test and enhance the coordination among the state administration, medical personnel, police, disaster management authorities, and firefighting teams.

The Airport Director, Dhirendra Singh, emphasized the significance of the exercise by stating, "We conducted a mock drill today, termed as a full emergency exercise. Held every two years, it stands as one of the most comprehensive drills at the airport. Our objective is to identify and rectify shortcomings while bolstering synergy among key response sectors including the state administration, medical team, police force, disaster management entities, and firefighters."

The scenario simulated an emergency crisis, challenging all participating agencies to demonstrate rapid response and effective inter-agency collaboration, ensuring measures are in place to manage potential real-world emergencies efficiently. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)