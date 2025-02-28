Left Menu

Madhabi Puri Buch: Breaking Barriers and Weathering Controversies

Madhabi Puri Buch, India's first female Sebi Chief, marked her tenure with significant achievements and controversies. From spearheading financial reforms to facing allegations of conflict of interest by Hindenburg, her three-year term saw challenges on multiple fronts. Despite controversies, her legacy in India's financial services remains impactful.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 09:34 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 09:34 IST
Madhabi Puri Buch
  • Country:
  • India

Madhabi Puri Buch made history as India's first woman to lead the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Her tenure was marked by both milestones and controversies, including allegations from Hindenburg accusing her of a conflict of interest with the Adani Group.

Buch's achievements include faster settlements in equities and increased mutual fund penetration through Rs 250 SIPs. However, her last year was fraught with controversy, battling various allegations, most notably from the Congress party and in-house protests over 'toxic work culture.'

Despite the uproar, Buch's career in the financial sector remains remarkable. She held key positions at ICICI Bank and served as CEO of ICICI Securities. Her legacy is further marked by an influential role in shaping India's financial regulatory landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

