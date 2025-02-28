Adani Green Energy Boosts Solar Capacity in Gujarat
Adani Green Energy has expanded its renewable energy capacity to 12,258.1 MW by commissioning a new 275 MW solar power project in Khavda, Gujarat. This strategic development marks a significant boost in renewable infrastructure.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 12:49 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) announced an increase in its total operational renewable energy capacity, reaching 12,258.1 megawatts (MW) with the addition of a 275 MW solar power project in Khavda, Gujarat.
This new solar project has been operationalized by Adani Green Energy Twenty Five A Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of AGEL, further enhancing the company's renewable energy infrastructure.
AGEL stated that the decision to commission the plant was made on February 27, 2025, and power generation officially commenced on February 28, 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts Over National Security Risks in Gujarat Renewable Project
Gujarat Giants Gear Up for Electrifying Home Debut in WPL Season 3
Gujarat's Suraksha Setu Society: A Decade of Public Safety Leadership
Congress Slams Khavda Project and Raises Concerns Over Kerala's Wildlife Crisis
Gujarat Police Busts Gang Catering to Chinese Cybercriminals