Adani Green Energy Boosts Solar Capacity in Gujarat

In a significant development, Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) announced an increase in its total operational renewable energy capacity, reaching 12,258.1 megawatts (MW) with the addition of a 275 MW solar power project in Khavda, Gujarat.

This new solar project has been operationalized by Adani Green Energy Twenty Five A Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of AGEL, further enhancing the company's renewable energy infrastructure.

AGEL stated that the decision to commission the plant was made on February 27, 2025, and power generation officially commenced on February 28, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)