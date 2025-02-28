Left Menu

Adani Green Energy Boosts Solar Capacity in Gujarat

Adani Green Energy has expanded its renewable energy capacity to 12,258.1 MW by commissioning a new 275 MW solar power project in Khavda, Gujarat. This strategic development marks a significant boost in renewable infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 12:49 IST
Adani Green Energy Boosts Solar Capacity in Gujarat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) announced an increase in its total operational renewable energy capacity, reaching 12,258.1 megawatts (MW) with the addition of a 275 MW solar power project in Khavda, Gujarat.

This new solar project has been operationalized by Adani Green Energy Twenty Five A Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of AGEL, further enhancing the company's renewable energy infrastructure.

AGEL stated that the decision to commission the plant was made on February 27, 2025, and power generation officially commenced on February 28, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025