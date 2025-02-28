Left Menu

Delhi High Court Issues Notice to NIA in PFI Terror Case Appeal

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the National Investigation Agency regarding an appeal by PFI national secretary Afsar Pasha, accused in a terror case. Earlier, Pasha's bail plea was rejected by a special court. The hearing is scheduled for May 6, with a response expected within three weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 13:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has drawn attention to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) by issuing a notice in response to an appeal filed by Afsar Pasha, a prominent figure accused of involvement in a terror-related case. As the national secretary of the Popular Front of India (PFI), Pasha previously had his bail request denied by the special NIA court in late 2024.

The Division Bench, comprising Justices Prathiba M Singh and Rajneesh Kumar Gupta, requested that the NIA furnish a reply within three weeks. Furthermore, Pasha's legal team has been granted an additional two weeks to provide any counter-statements, with the matter scheduled for further hearing on May 6.

Special public prosecutor representing the NIA, Rahul Tyagi, acknowledged the court's notice. Pasha's appeal, represented by advocate Saipan Dastgir Shaikh, challenges the decisions made in November 2024. The charges stem from allegations of a criminal conspiracy linked to fund collection activities intended for terrorism, prompting widespread investigations targeting PFI members across multiple Indian states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

