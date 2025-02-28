Delhi High Court Issues Notice to NIA in PFI Terror Case Appeal
The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the National Investigation Agency regarding an appeal by PFI national secretary Afsar Pasha, accused in a terror case. Earlier, Pasha's bail plea was rejected by a special court. The hearing is scheduled for May 6, with a response expected within three weeks.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has drawn attention to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) by issuing a notice in response to an appeal filed by Afsar Pasha, a prominent figure accused of involvement in a terror-related case. As the national secretary of the Popular Front of India (PFI), Pasha previously had his bail request denied by the special NIA court in late 2024.
The Division Bench, comprising Justices Prathiba M Singh and Rajneesh Kumar Gupta, requested that the NIA furnish a reply within three weeks. Furthermore, Pasha's legal team has been granted an additional two weeks to provide any counter-statements, with the matter scheduled for further hearing on May 6.
Special public prosecutor representing the NIA, Rahul Tyagi, acknowledged the court's notice. Pasha's appeal, represented by advocate Saipan Dastgir Shaikh, challenges the decisions made in November 2024. The charges stem from allegations of a criminal conspiracy linked to fund collection activities intended for terrorism, prompting widespread investigations targeting PFI members across multiple Indian states.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Two Bomb Blast Conspirators Sentenced to 10 Years by NIA Court
High Court Postpones Rakesh Rathor's Bail Plea in Sexual Exploitation Case
Supreme Court Seeks Response on Partha Chatterjee's Bail Plea in Corruption Case
Sajjan Kumar's Bail Plea Disposed as Conviction Holds in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots
High Stakes Hearing: Umar Khalid's Bail Plea in Delhi Riots Case