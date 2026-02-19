Baramulla MP Rashid's Bail Plea: A New Turn in Terror Funding Case

In the latest development, the Delhi High Court deliberated on the bail plea of Baramulla MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, under detention for over six years in a terror funding case. The court asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) if restricting Rashid's movement geographically could be considered in granting bail.

Senior advocate for Rashid emphasized his compliance with previous bail conditions and noted the lack of complaints against him. The court is weighing Rashid's appellate plea against a trial court's refusal last year that kept him incarcerated under charges of facilitating terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

With a background in mainstream politics, Rashid's legal team argues the charges are baseless and politically motivated. The court has adjourned further hearings to March 11, maintaining a close watch on how these proceedings might impact his role as an elected representative of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)