Supreme Court Urges Caution in Pre-Marital Relationships Amid Bail Plea Controversy

The Supreme Court advised caution in pre-marital relationships while reviewing a bail plea of a man accused of raping a woman under a false marriage promise. The bench emphasized mutual understanding, questioned the necessity of the woman's trip to Dubai, and encouraged mediation and settlement between the parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 17:20 IST
The Supreme Court has advised caution for individuals engaging in pre-marital relationships, labeling such interactions between unmarried individuals as involving 'total strangers.' This advice came while the court was reviewing a bail plea of a man accused of establishing a physical relationship with a woman under a false promise of marriage.

A bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan was particularly inquisitive about why the woman traveled to Dubai, resulting in further entanglement in this high-profile case. The bench observed that the relationship seemed consensual and highlighted the importance of being cautious and circumspect before marriage.

As the case unfolds, with both mediation and settlement under consideration, the bench suggested compensation as a potential resolution. The woman accused the man of recording intimate videos without her consent and learned he remarried in early 2024, complicating the legal scenario further as the case proceeds in the judiciary system.

