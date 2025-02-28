Tragic Suicide: IT Firm Employee Live-Streams Final Moments

An IT firm employee in Agra, identified as Manav Sharma, tragically ended his life after reportedly live-streaming the event on social media. The police have registered an FIR based on his father's complaint, which cites troubled marital relations as a potential cause of despair.

Suraj Rai, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Agra, confirmed the registration of the case, noting that the video was brought to their attention on February 27, 2025. "We have taken cognizance of the video and are investigating all facts and allegations. Action will be taken based on evidence," stated Rai.

The victim's father, Narendra Kumar Sharma, claims his son's marriage was fraught with conflict due to his wife's alleged behavior. The FIR details incidents of mental harassment, leading to Manav's depression. The tragedy unfolded after Manav was reportedly humiliated and instigated by his wife's family, culminating in his suicide.

