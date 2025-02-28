Avalanche Traps BRO Workers in Chamoli: Urgent Rescue Ops Underway

A massive avalanche struck Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Friday, trapping 57 workers from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has assured that local Army units are actively assisting in rescue efforts, following a discussion with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The avalanche has heavily impacted the GREF camp of BRO in the Mana area of Joshimath. Singh confirmed in a statement that rescue operations are underway, with all available resources being utilized to save those trapped. Chief Minister Dhami is closely monitoring the situation from the state disaster control room.

Sixteen of the trapped workers have been rescued so far, and efforts continue to reach the remaining 41. The BRO, an integral force supporting the Indian Armed Forces, faces challenges in deploying helicopter services due to active rainfall and snowfall. Chamoli District officials are coordinating with Indian Army, ITBP, and state disaster relief forces to ensure a swift rescue operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)