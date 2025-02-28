Left Menu

Avalanche Traps BRO Workers in Chamoli: Urgent Rescue Ops Underway

A devastating avalanche in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district has trapped 57 BRO workers, with 16 rescued so far. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and CM Pushkar Singh Dhami are spearheading rescue efforts, mobilizing Army, ITBP, and SDRF units despite challenging weather conditions. Relief operations continue under adverse weather.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 16:29 IST
Avalanche Traps BRO Workers in Chamoli: Urgent Rescue Ops Underway
Rescue ops on at site of Avalanche in Chamoli (Photo/@suryacommand). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive avalanche struck Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Friday, trapping 57 workers from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has assured that local Army units are actively assisting in rescue efforts, following a discussion with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The avalanche has heavily impacted the GREF camp of BRO in the Mana area of Joshimath. Singh confirmed in a statement that rescue operations are underway, with all available resources being utilized to save those trapped. Chief Minister Dhami is closely monitoring the situation from the state disaster control room.

Sixteen of the trapped workers have been rescued so far, and efforts continue to reach the remaining 41. The BRO, an integral force supporting the Indian Armed Forces, faces challenges in deploying helicopter services due to active rainfall and snowfall. Chamoli District officials are coordinating with Indian Army, ITBP, and state disaster relief forces to ensure a swift rescue operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025