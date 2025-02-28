Left Menu

CAG Report Exposes Critical Gaps in Delhi's Healthcare Infrastructure

A recent CAG report highlights systemic shortcomings in Delhi's healthcare infrastructure, revealing staff shortages, inadequate facilities, and mismanagement of health services. Despite significant budget allocations, essential services lag, requiring urgent reforms to meet the capital's growing healthcare demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 17:08 IST
CAG Report Exposes Critical Gaps in Delhi's Healthcare Infrastructure
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo: Delhi Vidhan Sabha) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) recent report casts a harsh spotlight on Delhi's health infrastructure inadequacies, pointing to crucial issues like staffing shortages, insufficient facilities, and ineffective healthcare management.

Presented to the Delhi Legislative Assembly on February 28, 2025, the '2025 CAG Report on Performance Audit on Public Health Infrastructure and Management of Health Services' alerts authorities to worrying trends. The audit covers secondary and tertiary hospitals from 2016 to 2022, uncovering a 21% deficit in staff within Delhi's Health and Family Welfare Department.

Further findings describe critical shortages of specialists, essential medicines, and necessary hospital equipment. Despite budgets, significant holdups in drug procurement and construction projects exacerbate the situation. These findings underscore the urgent necessity for systemic reform to bridge these gaps, ensuring the city's healthcare system can meet growing demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025