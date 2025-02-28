Left Menu

Uttarakhand Avalanche: 42 Workers Still Trapped, Rescue Efforts Intensify

An avalanche near Mana village in Uttarakhand trapped 57 BRO workers. Rescue efforts continue as 15 workers are saved. Helicopter services face weather challenges. CM Pushkar Dhami, Union Ministers, and rescue forces coordinate to free the remaining trapped personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 17:20 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An avalanche struck near Mana village in Badrinath, Uttarakhand, trapping 57 workers, prompting state authorities to release helpline numbers for assistance. So far, 15 workers have been rescued. Helpline numbers managed by the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority have been set up to provide information and support to those in need.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that inclement weather conditions have hindered the use of helicopters in the rescue operations, which continue fervently with 42 workers still trapped. The state's Information Department revealed that the avalanche hit on February 28, 2025, near a BRO camp in Chamoli district. Authorities are focused on evacuation efforts as part of an ongoing search-rescue mission.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have been in contact with CM Dhami, offering government support and coordinating with ITBP and NDRF for the rescue operation. Local Army units are also assisting as NDRF teams head to the site. The prioritization is clear: safely evacuate the workers trapped under adverse conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

