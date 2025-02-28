Left Menu

Euro Banking System Shocked by Unprecedented ECB Payment System Outage

The European Central Bank experienced a major breakdown in its payment system, causing delays in transactions and impacting trillions of euros in payments. The malfunction disrupted the Target 2 system, affecting bank payments, wages, and stock trading transactions. Although services were largely restored, the incident raised concerns over the reliability of the ECB's systems.

28-02-2025
An unprecedented outage of the European Central Bank's Target 2 payment system led to significant processing delays on Friday, affecting transactions worth trillions of euros. The system, crucial for the settlement of bank payments across the eurozone, was down for approximately seven hours before being restored.

The malfunction disrupted financial operations across Europe, from ordinary bank payments to trading activities by Deutsche Boerse's Clearstream. While the impact was cushioning by Friday, some transactions, including wages and pensions, faced delays of several hours longer than usual, as reported by Germany's Bundesbank.

The ECB attributed the breakdown to a 'hardware defect,' asserting there was no malicious activity involved. Banks were instructed to continue queuing payments until resolution. This incident has highlighted concerns regarding the robustness of the ECB systems that underpin the eurozone economy.

