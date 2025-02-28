Left Menu

Tata Communications Divests TCPSL to TSI: A Strategic Move

Tata Communications has finalized the divestment of its subsidiary, Tata Communications Payment Solutions Limited, to TSI, a part of Findi. The move, approved by the Reserve Bank of India, is part of Tata's strategy to focus on high-growth sectors, enhancing their core capabilities and providing value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 19:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Communications has completed the divestment of its subsidiary, Tata Communications Payment Solutions Limited (TCPSL), to Transaction Solutions International India (TSI), following regulatory approval from the Reserve Bank of India. This marks a strategic shift for Tata Communications as it focuses on high-growth areas.

The agreement, initially reached on November 13, 2024, involved Tata selling its entire equity stake in TCPSL to TSI, a majority-owned branch of Findi, an Australian financial services provider. This transaction allows Tata Communications to concentrate on expanding its capabilities in sectors such as cloud, IoT, and cybersecurity.

According to CFO Kabir Ahmed Shakir, this divestment signifies a crucial step in their journey to streamline operations and prioritize growth and innovation. TSI, equipped with a White Label ATM platform and an extensive merchant network, is set to drive TCPSL's next growth phase, enhancing financial empowerment across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

