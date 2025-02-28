Tata Communications Divests TCPSL to TSI: A Strategic Move

Tata Communications has completed the divestment of its subsidiary, Tata Communications Payment Solutions Limited (TCPSL), to Transaction Solutions International India (TSI), following regulatory approval from the Reserve Bank of India. This marks a strategic shift for Tata Communications as it focuses on high-growth areas.

The agreement, initially reached on November 13, 2024, involved Tata selling its entire equity stake in TCPSL to TSI, a majority-owned branch of Findi, an Australian financial services provider. This transaction allows Tata Communications to concentrate on expanding its capabilities in sectors such as cloud, IoT, and cybersecurity.

According to CFO Kabir Ahmed Shakir, this divestment signifies a crucial step in their journey to streamline operations and prioritize growth and innovation. TSI, equipped with a White Label ATM platform and an extensive merchant network, is set to drive TCPSL's next growth phase, enhancing financial empowerment across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)