Delhi's Health Crisis Exposed: Scams and Shortages Unveiled

The Health Minister of Delhi, Pankaj Kumar Singh, has leveled accusations against the former Aam Aadmi Party government, claiming they engaged in numerous scams during their tenure. Speaking to ANI on Friday, Singh asserted that measures would be taken against those implicated in these alleged misdemeanors.

Singh's remarks followed the release of a critical Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report submitted to the Delhi Assembly on Friday. The report, examining Delhi's healthcare infrastructure, revealed significant deficiencies, including manpower shortages, inadequate facilities, and poor management of healthcare services.

According to the 2025 CAG Report on the Public Health Infrastructure and Management of Health Services, covering the period from 2016-17 to 2021-22, there was a 21% shortage of staff in Delhi's Health and Family Welfare Department. Additionally, a shortage of specialist and super-specialist doctors was noted, with figures reaching a staggering 30% deficit. The findings underscore the severe challenges facing Delhi's healthcare sector, urging for immediate reforms to improve service delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)