Rajnath Singh Urges Youth to Lead in Frontier Technologies at Science Fest

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh called on Indian youth to embrace scientific temper and excel in frontier technologies during the Vigyan Vaibhav event, part of the National Science Day celebrations. Singh highlighted the shift from hardware to software in warfare and the government's efforts to bolster scientific education for a secure future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 19:29 IST
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/X:@rajnathsingh). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has urged the youth to foster a scientific outlook and excel in cutting-edge technologies. The call to action came during the inauguration of Vigyan Vaibhav, a two-day science and technology event in Hyderabad, aligning with the National Science Day celebrations on February 28, 2025.

Singh highlighted the ongoing shift in warfare from hardware to software, emphasizing the need for breakthroughs in Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, and Machine Learning. He recalled Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam's assertion that science is a gift to society, urging its use for societal betterment.

The event underscored the government's aim to harness technology for national security, as expressed in the New Education Policy 2020, and focused on empowering the youth for global leadership. Telangana's Chief Minister Revanth Reddy urged students participating in Vigyan Vaibhav to embrace innovation, as a grand exhibition of defense and aerospace technologies showcased India's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

