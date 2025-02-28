Supreme Court Upholds Madras HC in Favor of Isha Foundation

The Supreme Court of India has affirmed the Madras High Court's ruling that quashed a show-cause notice issued by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board against Isha Foundation. The foundation, led by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, faced allegations of environmental noncompliance in Coimbatore.

Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, who were on the Supreme Court bench, confirmed that the High Court's decision was appropriate. They stated that the Isha Foundation would not face coercive actions related to its Yoga and Meditation Centre. However, any future expansions will require approval from the relevant authorities.

The issue dates back to December 2022 when the Madras High Court determined that Isha Foundation's facilities should be classified under 'education.' This ruling exempted the foundation from needing prior environmental clearance for construction, a decision that the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board contested by approaching the Supreme Court.

