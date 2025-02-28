Heroic Rescue: 32 Workers Saved from Uttarakhand Avalanche

Avalanches near Mana village in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district left 57 Border Roads Organisation workers trapped, officials reported late on Friday. Out of the trapped workers, 32 have been successfully rescued so far, according to Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari.

The Uttarakhand Disaster Management Department has intensified rescue operations, pushing forward with efforts to save the remaining 25 individuals. By 5:00 pm, confirmed reports indicated 32 people were rescued, with ongoing relief work extending 6 km from Badrinath Dham. The operation is being conducted with urgency to ensure timely evacuations.

In an effort to streamline support, the Uttarakhand government released helpline numbers for avalanche-related assistance. Operating through the state emergency operation centre, these numbers aim to provide quick support and information for those impacted. Government sources also confirm outreach with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who emphasizes prioritizing the safe evacuation of all affected individuals.

Efforts were further bolstered by two NDRF teams mobilizing to the site. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh discussed the situation with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, ensuring full military support for the rescue ops underway. Army personnel remain active in the field, utilizing all means necessary for the safe recovery of those affected by the disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)