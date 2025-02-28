Exxon Mobil's Major Financial Recovery in Guyana's Stabroek Block
Exxon Mobil's consortium in Guyana has recovered $33.9 billion of its $41.1 billion investment in the Stabroek offshore block by the end of January, according to Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo. This sum includes exploratory spending on over 30 wells and development of six government-approved oil and gas projects.
Exxon Mobil, leading a consortium in Guyana, has successfully recouped $33.9 billion of its substantial $41.1 billion investment in the Stabroek offshore block as of late January, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo disclosed to Reuters.
The recovered funds represent the costs incurred from exploring in excess of 30 wells located in the prolific block, along with the advancement of six sanctioned oil and gas endeavors.
These figures underscore the mammoth scale of exploration and development activities underway in Guyana, paving the way for substantial economic transformation within the South American nation.
