Left Menu

Exxon Mobil's Major Financial Recovery in Guyana's Stabroek Block

Exxon Mobil's consortium in Guyana has recovered $33.9 billion of its $41.1 billion investment in the Stabroek offshore block by the end of January, according to Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo. This sum includes exploratory spending on over 30 wells and development of six government-approved oil and gas projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Georgetown | Updated: 28-02-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 20:32 IST
Exxon Mobil's Major Financial Recovery in Guyana's Stabroek Block
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Guyana

Exxon Mobil, leading a consortium in Guyana, has successfully recouped $33.9 billion of its substantial $41.1 billion investment in the Stabroek offshore block as of late January, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo disclosed to Reuters.

The recovered funds represent the costs incurred from exploring in excess of 30 wells located in the prolific block, along with the advancement of six sanctioned oil and gas endeavors.

These figures underscore the mammoth scale of exploration and development activities underway in Guyana, paving the way for substantial economic transformation within the South American nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025