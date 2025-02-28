Exxon Mobil's Major Financial Recovery in Guyana's Stabroek Block

Exxon Mobil, leading a consortium in Guyana, has successfully recouped $33.9 billion of its substantial $41.1 billion investment in the Stabroek offshore block as of late January, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo disclosed to Reuters.

The recovered funds represent the costs incurred from exploring in excess of 30 wells located in the prolific block, along with the advancement of six sanctioned oil and gas endeavors.

These figures underscore the mammoth scale of exploration and development activities underway in Guyana, paving the way for substantial economic transformation within the South American nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)