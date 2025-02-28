Himachal Pradesh Transforms with Weather and Political Shifts
Himachal Pradesh sees vital snowfall ending a dry period, aiding agriculture but heightening avalanche risks. Ministers address BJP accusations over fund usage, noting both disaster impacts and political strategies by Congress for regional recovery and structural reorganizations in response.
- Country:
- India
The weather in Himachal Pradesh's hill state has taken a dramatic turn with recent snowfall ending an extended dry period. The higher altitudes experienced over two feet of snow, while the lower areas gained vital rainfall, significantly boosting water supply crucial for both nature and agriculture.
Despite the weather relief, the state's revenue minister, Jagat Singh Negi, warns of potential natural hazards like avalanches due to the mix of rainfall and snowfall creating unstable conditions. The unusual weather pattern has disrupted daily activities, forcing road closures and power outages in tribal districts.
Amid these environmental challenges, political tensions stirred as BJP accused the ruling Congress of fund mismanagement. Negi countered, arguing that past BJP actions mirrored current approaches, emphasizing Congress's commitment to disaster recovery and political rejuvenation efforts within the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
