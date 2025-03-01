Left Menu

Markets Wobble Amid Inflation Data and Trade Tensions

European shares remained flat, capping a 10-week growth streak, while U.S. and global markets showed mixed responses to inflation data hinting at possible Federal Reserve rate cuts. Trade tensions, particularly new U.S. tariffs, impacted oil and currency markets, causing notable fluctuations in global stock prices.

European shares ended the week flat, preserving a 10-week winning streak despite a turbulent market environment. In contrast, Wall Street indexes made erratic gains following U.S. inflation data that pointed to potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts later this year.

Global markets remained shaky amidst mixed economic signals and trade tensions, fueled by potential new U.S. tariffs. The threat impacted oil prices, which fell 1%, marking the first monthly decline since November, as Iraq's oil exports from Kurdistan resumed amid escalating trade worries.

Meanwhile, emerging currencies and stocks worldwide took a hit, as concerns over the escalating trade war and uncertain central bank moves overshadowed positive inflation news, putting investors on edge and leading to significant market volatility.

